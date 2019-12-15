|
|
Thomas Franz Reitz
Trumansburg - Thomas Franz Reitz of Trumansburg passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 81. Tom was born in Brooklyn on March 6, 1938, a son of the late Otto and Jean (Yasadavich) Reitz. He was employed by Cornell University for 47 years prior to his retirement. Tom served as a Trumansburg Town Councilman for several terms in the 1980's and was a member of the Trumansburg Lion's Club. He was an avid sportsman and conservationist and enjoyed sharing in experiences with his sons through the Boy Scouts. Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marlene Reitz; son, David (Melissa) Reitz; daughter in law, Joanne Reitz; five grandchildren, Timothy Reitz, Jordan and Taylor Page, Jack Reitz, and Kelly Reitz; a brother, Paul (Margaret) Reitz; three sisters, Carol (Bill) Cruttenden, Erna "MaryAnn" Lovejoy, and Betty (Rick) Halahan; sisters in law, Eillean (Miles) and Ruth; brother in law, Wesley (Karen); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Steven Reitz; a sister and brother in law, Dorothy (John) Granger; daughter in law Cindy Reitz; and a brother in law, Odean. Family will be present to receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Prayers of Committal will follow at Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Tom's memory to kindly consider the Trumansburg Lion's Club, PO Box 943, Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019