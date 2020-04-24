|
|
Thomas J. McCarthy
Ithaca - Thomas J. McCarthy, 88, of Ithaca, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center, from complications associated with an accidental head injury that he sustained while downhill skiing just over three years ago.
Born October 24, 1931 in Syracuse, Tom was the son of the late John and Mary (Weiss) McCarthy. Tom was predeceased by his wife Carole (Murphy) and is survived by his sons John (wife Pamela (Singer) and children Aidan and MacRae) of Ithaca, Craig (and son Justin) of Dryden, and Michael (wife Valérie Sourisseau) of Pantin, France. Tom is also survived by his siblings Jeanne Chapman (children Bruce, Liz, and John) and Marilyn Nutting. He is also survived by his wife's siblings Paul Murphy (daughter Darby) and Regina (Murphy) Werry (sons Richard, Edward, Patrick, and Paul). Tom was predeceased by his wife's siblings Richard Murphy and Patricia (Murphy) Dooley (children Maureen and John).
Tom graduated from Ithaca High School (class of '50), where he played football and ran track (he went to the New York State Championships in the Broad Jump and the 100-yard dash). Tom graduated from Syracuse University College of Arts & Sciences (class of '54), where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
During Tom's Junior year of high school, he suffered a football injury where he lost one kidney. He was so moved by the hospital giving him blood that he figured he should return the favor, and indeed he would. Between 1948 and 2017 he donated more than 32 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. Tom often said that giving blood "really made him feel great."
Tom owned and operated McCarthy Builders, General Contractors, for more than 50 years. He was very active within the community, from coaching youth hockey (IYHA) and Kiwanis baseball, to membership in the Elks, Jaycees, and the Chamber of Commerce, to attending sporting events (of his children and grandchildren and others) at the high school, the ice rinks, or up at Cornell. Tom, with others, even helped start the very first ice skating rink by the lake (Hanger Rink, at the old Municipal Airport, January 1966).
Tom & Carole were avid travelers, and enjoyed frequent trips to Paris, Louisiana, Maine, the Berkshires, New York City, and their place at Verona Beach. They thoroughly loved their dogs, thru the years: Peanuts (pea-nee), Pea-nee, Chien, and Chein (2). Tom & Carole were accomplished Swing dancers and often "cleared the floor" once they got going. They appeared together on an HGTV episode of "What You Get for Your Money" (where their home was showcased).
Skiing was a true passion of Tom's. He began skiing with his children in 1967 and, from that point forward, skied fast and frequently every year until his accident in 2017. Tom holds the family record of 121 days skied in a single season . . . a record that may never be broken!
Tom was a diehard SU fan and usually showed his allegiance by wearing a bright Orange sweater (seemingly everyday) and/or some other Orange accessory. He also loved big band music (a little on the loud side), especially when he was returning home after skiing, with the top down on his sports car, and the heat turned on, full-blast!
Tom's memorial service will be deferred, until the Covid-19 risks diminish sufficiently, and will be held at the Bangs Funeral Home at 209 W. Green St. in Ithaca. Advance notice will be posted once a date can be set for the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tom's name be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 www.redcross.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020