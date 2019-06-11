Thomas John Reimers



Ithaca



Thomas J. Reimers, professor emeritus of endocrinology at Cornell University, passed away on January 23, 2019, at the Hospicare Residence with his friends at his bedside. He was born on June 26, 1945, in West Point, Nebraska, and grew up on the family farm near there.



A distinguished scholar in animal endocrinology, Dr. Reimers joined the Cornell faculty in 1978 and retired in 1999. He served as director of the Endocrinology Laboratory in the Diagnostic Laboratory at the College of Veterinary Medicine. He was also director of the Office of Research and Development Services in the college. His research efforts centered on thyroid, adrenal, pancreatic, and reproductive function and dysfunction in animals.



Dr. Reimers obtained the Bachelor of Science degree in 1967 from the University of Nebraska, the Master of Science degree in 1969 from the University of Illinois, and the Ph.D. degree in 1974 from the University of Illinois. He was a post-doctoral fellow and a research associate at Colorado State University from 1974 to 1978. In 1998, he received the Award for Outstanding Contributions to Animal Clinical Chemistry granted by the Division of Animal Clinical Chemistry of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry.



Tom had a great love for the outdoors of New York State. He spent much of his time hiking, backpacking, snowshoeing, birding, and enjoying wildflowers, snakes, salamanders, wild mushrooms, trees, ferns, and other local flora and fauna. Tom helped build and maintain several sections of the Finger Lakes Trail, North Country National Scenic Trail, and Cayuga Trail. He was president of the Cayuga Trails Club, Inc., for six years, the Finger Lakes Trail Conference, Inc., for three years, and the North Country Trail Association, Inc., for three years. He also served as president of the Finger Lakes Land Trust for one year and was on the Land Trust's board of directors for nine years. He received the Wallace D. Wood Distinguished Service Award in 1998 and the Howard S. Beye Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 from the Finger Lakes Trail Conference. He was named Conservationist of the Year by the Finger Lakes Land Trust in 2006. Tom received the Richard B. Fischer Award for Environmental Conservation from the Town of Ithaca in 2009. He was also active in his Ithaca neighborhood having served as president of the Eastwood Commons Residents Association for nine years.



Dr. Reimers was pre-deceased by his parents, Perry and Mildred Reimers and brother Jerry. Survivors include his nephew Daniel Reimers and nieces Janet Essman and Linda Reimers.



Private burial was held in January at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve, Newfield, NY. A gathering in memory of Tom for friends and family will be held on Sunday, June 16, 11 am at the Houston Pond in the F.R. Newman Arboretum of the Cornell Botanic Gardens with a reception to follow at the CBG Nevin Welcome Center, 124 Comstock Knoll, Ithaca, NY 14850.



Donations can be made to the Finger Lakes Land Trust, 202 East Court Street, Ithaca, NY 14850. Published in Ithaca Journal on June 11, 2019