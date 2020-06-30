Thomas K. Randall
Ithaca - Thomas Kenneth Randall of Ithaca passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 66. Thomas was born in Southampton, NY on April 5, 1954, a son of the late Roderic and Elinor (Darrow) Randall. Tom shared fond childhood memories of his time and friends made in the Boy Scouts. He went on to graduate from SUNY Potsdam with his Bachelor's degree in History. He was the co-founder and President of Mass West Insurance Company in Western Massachusetts. He had recently retired from Security Mutual Insurance in Ithaca, NY. Tom will always be remembered as a hard-worker and dedicated businessman with a passion for networking. He valued his family and the many lifelong friendships he made over the years. Tom was an avid reader who loved history and would often be found on the golf course in his free time. He always had music playing particularly Van Morrison, Steely Dan, Jackson Browne and Robert Cray. Thomas is survived by his daughter Krystle Curran (Jonathan), sister Mary Lou (Vincent Durante) Cloutier, sister Terry (Alan) Tallman, and brother Jeffrey Randall; stepson Elliott Moya (Rebecca). "Grandpa Tom" leaves four grandchildren; and two step grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at 9:00am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Danby Rural Cemetery. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com