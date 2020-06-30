Thomas Kenneth Randall
Ithaca - Thomas Kenneth Randall of Ithaca passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 66. A Graveside Service will be held at 9:00am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Danby Rural Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in tomorrow's Ithaca Journal. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.