Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Ithaca - Thomas Kuntz (Tom), 81, passed away on 5/26/19 at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY following a short illness. He is survived by his brother Jerry(Sharon), and his sister-in-law Carol Kuntz(Frank-deceased). Uncle, great uncle, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Helen, and his brother Frank. He was a longtime employee(retired) at Cornell University. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan. Services will be held at Brugger and Sons Funeral Home, 1595 West 38th Str, Erie, PA 16508, on Friday, May 31st at 11:00 AM. Internment immediately following the service at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 31, 2019
