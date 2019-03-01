|
Thomas L. Rohrer
Ithaca - Thomas Rohrer of Ithaca, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born March 4, 1930, in Queens, NY, Tom graduated from Fordham University and Columbia University Law School, then was an accomplished trial attorney in Admiralty Law. In earlier years he enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf and The Mets. He is survived by his wife Ginny, brother William, daughters Eden and Kristen, and son Tom. A modest, gentle, even-tempered man with a dry sense of humor, Tom will always be precious and greatly missed. At this time there will be no formal services. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 1, 2019