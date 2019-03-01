Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rohrer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Rohrer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas L. Rohrer Obituary
Thomas L. Rohrer

Ithaca - Thomas Rohrer of Ithaca, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born March 4, 1930, in Queens, NY, Tom graduated from Fordham University and Columbia University Law School, then was an accomplished trial attorney in Admiralty Law. In earlier years he enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf and The Mets. He is survived by his wife Ginny, brother William, daughters Eden and Kristen, and son Tom. A modest, gentle, even-tempered man with a dry sense of humor, Tom will always be precious and greatly missed. At this time there will be no formal services. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now