Thomas M. Morgan
Thomas M. Morgan, 68, of Owings, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 29, 1951 in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of Lillian Krohto Morgan Brewer and the late Thomas Morgan. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (DiCocco) Morgan. They celebrated their 33rd anniversary on May 27, 2020.
Thomas was a veteran having served in the United States Navy and was a graduate of Penn State University. He was employed as a Project Manager retiring in 2016. Thomas enjoyed model railroading, reading, was a member of skyscrapers.com
, and spending time with his family.
Along with his wife he is survived by his daughter Nicole McCloskey (Mark), three grandchildren; Camille, Madelyn and Wyatt, two brothers; William Morgan, Gerald Brewer and his sister Vicki Brewer.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Friday, July 31 from 5 to 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thomas' name to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 ~ OR ~ Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.