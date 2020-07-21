1/1
Thomas M. Morgan
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas M. Morgan

Thomas M. Morgan, 68, of Owings, MD, passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 29, 1951 in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of Lillian Krohto Morgan Brewer and the late Thomas Morgan. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (DiCocco) Morgan. They celebrated their 33rd anniversary on May 27, 2020.

Thomas was a veteran having served in the United States Navy and was a graduate of Penn State University. He was employed as a Project Manager retiring in 2016. Thomas enjoyed model railroading, reading, was a member of skyscrapers.com, and spending time with his family.

Along with his wife he is survived by his daughter Nicole McCloskey (Mark), three grandchildren; Camille, Madelyn and Wyatt, two brothers; William Morgan, Gerald Brewer and his sister Vicki Brewer.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Friday, July 31 from 5 to 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thomas' name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 ~ OR ~ Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA
8200 Jennifer Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(301) 855-0888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved