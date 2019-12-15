|
|
Thomas R. Brown
Newfield - Thomas R. Brown, 80, of Millard Hill Road, Newfield, NY, died unexpectedly on December 12, 2019 at his home. He was the owner of Locust Lumber in Newfield and had previously been the Physical Plant Director at both Cornell University and Ithaca College. Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda and their children, Shane, Craig and Heather. Friends may call on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 3 to 5 pm at the Bangs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Newfield Public Library, Main St., Newfield, NY 14867
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019