Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Thomas Smith
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas Ray Smith
Thomas Ray Smith

Ithaca - Thomas Ray Smith, 72, died peacefully of natural causes on December 25th, 2019 in Ithaca, NY. He was born July 27, 1947 in Savannah, Georgia, the son of Charles Jorden Smith Jr., and Elizabeth Clark Smith.

Thom was drafted to serve in the Army in 1967 and served 2 years in Vietnam. Upon his return he threw his creative energy into the music and art scene of Atlanta. He received a BFA from the Savannah College of Art and Design and was a published illustrator. Thom was deeply curious, strong-minded, and creative. A man of conviction, he did not hesitate to state his opinion and earned fierce friends along the way.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in 2009 by his wife of 20 years, Karen Arms, and his older brother Charles in 2018. He is survived by his son, Patrick Hibbard, Patrick's wife, Kristin Sarette, and their 3-year-old son Byron; a step-son Richard Feeny, his wife Mary Lotuff Feeny; and step-daughter, Sarah Feeny. He will be dearly missed.

A remembrance in his honor will be held at Bangs Funeral Home in Ithaca on Friday January 3rd, 2020 from 3-5 pm. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Hospice or the SPCA.
