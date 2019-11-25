|
|
Thomas V. Pierce
Groton - Thomas V. Pierce, 67, of Groton, NY, died on November 20, 2019 with his son by his side.
Born June 16, 1952 in Cortland, NY, he was the son of the late Keith and Alice Lockwood Pierce.
Lifelong resident of Groton, he graduated in 1971 from Groton High School and started his journey working road construction and farming. He eventually became an entrepreneur and co-owner of Pierce Logging. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, bowling, and billiards. He had a passion for his Harley and enjoyed the woods and freedom of the outdoors. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and dogs.
He is survived by his son, Travis (Amy) Pierce, grandchildren Kara, Sawyer, Marie and Samantha; his siblings, Spencer (Ramona) of NC, Wayne (Marge) of Cortland, Douglas (Lila) of Groton, Christine Wilcox of Auburn and Susan Tomlinson of NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Gary.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. John Iler officiating at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Groton Rural Cemetery.
Following interment will be a gathering with a dish to pass at the Shop (Pierce Logging) on 419 Lick St., Groton. Condolences may be made to Tom's guestbook at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019