Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Thomas VanLeeuwen
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
Thomas VanLeeuwen


Thomas VanLeeuwen Obituary
Thomas Van Leeuwen

Ithaca - Thomas Van Leeuwen, 74, of 907 N. Cayuga St., died Monday, May 20, 2019 in his home. He was born in Charleston, SC, son of the late Leo and Evelyn Clift Van Leeuwen.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Michaels and Meghan (Kraig Haverstick) Van Leeuwen; his grandchildren, Fisher and Riley Cricket Michaels, Quinn and Phoebe Haverstick; and his niece and nephews Eliza and Jake DeCroce-Movson, Jay and Ryan Venneman. Tom/Dad/Opa will be greatly missed.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 23 from 2 to 4 pm at the Bangs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Friends of Stewart Park.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 22, 2019
