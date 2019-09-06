|
Thomas W. Scott
- - Thomas W. Scott passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. Born on November 10, 1929 to Elsie and John Scott, he grew up on the family dairy farm on Montour Run Road, known as Scott Station in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Nancy as well as his brothers John and James.
Although his father passed away when he was 16 years old, a principal at Moon Township High School suggested he consider going to college rather than staying on the family dairy farm. He graduated from Moon Township High School in 1948 where he was class president and captain of the football team. He graduated from Penn State in 1952 after which he served as a First Lieutenant in the Strategic Air Command during the Korean War. He married his college sweetheart and wife of 31 years, Nancy Parrish, in 1953. He obtained his master's degree from Kansas State University in 1956 and his doctorate from Michigan State University in 1959. He accepted a position at Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in the Agronomy Department.
At Cornell he was instrumental in developing curriculum and course work around the growing field of agronomy and international soil science and taught both undergraduate and graduate level classes. In the 1960s he also helped pioneer what was considered a new type of course, involving off campus travel in both the US and Central America
Over the years he spent research sabbaticals in England, Puerto Rico, and Panama. He oversaw agricultural research projects globally in Africa, Asia, Central America, and the Caribbean, and also served as University Ombudsman. He retired with Emeritus status.
Professor Scott achieved academic success in both research and field projects, but what he enjoyed most were his teaching and mentoring roles with undergraduate and graduate level students. He could remember the name of every student he had, as well as the grade they got in his class and what they went on to do with their lives. He was recognized by his students with an outstanding professorial award in 1969.
Survived by his children: Terry (Amanda), Tom (Connie), Barb (Sam), and John (Meredith), by his grandchildren: Calvin (Julie), Gabrielle, Madeline (Dan), Andrew, Charlie, Russell, Max, Luke, Nancy, Emily, Rosslyn, and Lincoln, and his great-grandchildren Ethan, Connor, and Liam (parents Calvin and Julie Scott), his sister in law Doris (James) Scott and several nieces.
Professor Scott was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ithaca, NY where he served as an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, usher, as well as a leadership role in establishing a school in Ethiopia. He was also active in City Club and the Masonic Temple
A memorial service will be held Saturday September 7th, at 11:00am at Kendal at Ithaca in the auditorium, light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Ethiopian Mission Fund at the First Presbyterian Church of Ithaca, NY or the Thomas W. Scott Family Scholarship Fund at Cornell University.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 6, 2019