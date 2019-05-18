|
Timothy A. Baird
Trumansburg - Timothy A. Baird, age 60, of State Route 79 and South Street, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca. Tim was born in Ithaca on January 24, 1959, a son of the late Harley and Ruth (Rogers) Baird. He attended Trumansburg schools. Tim had been a house painter, worked at the Racker Center and spent 6 years working for NYS Parks at Taughannock. Most recently he had been working at Ithaca College as a facilities attendant, and always had a tremendous work ethic. Tim was kind and loved by all that knew him, and will be fondly remembered for his infectious laugh. He took great pride as a father, in his two boys, watching them excell in their sporting events. Tim was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Rams and Texas Longhorns. "Hook-em Horns!". Tim is survived by his sons, Owen and Conor Baird of Trumansburg; his friend and companion, Dawn Reeves of Trumansburg; his siblings, Belinda (John) DeLibero of Rochester, Hope (Barbarasue Darrah) Baird of Interlaken, Brian Baird of Austin, TX; his niece and nephews, Felicia and Joseph DeLibero, Evan and Carson Baird; and the mother of his children, Jeannette Beck Baird of Trumansburg. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce and sister, Holly. A Celebration of Tim's Life will be be held from 3:00 to 6:00pm on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg. Kindly remember Tim with a smile, and donate in his memory to the . For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 18, 2019