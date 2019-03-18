Services
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Spencer Federated Church
Main Street
Spencer, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Spencer Federated Church
Main Street
Spencer, NY
View Map
- - Timothy D. Harris passed away in the home he built with his beloved wife of 43 years Cathy by his side early Friday morning March 15th, after a 6 year struggle with dementia. Someone once said dementia is like a bird trying to fly with 2 broken wings. Besides his wife he is survived by his two sons Kerrston and Jarrod. His mother Lorraine Person predeceased him. He is also survived by his brothers Steve (Kathi) Service, Garret (Jodie) Peterson, Mike Service, Wes Peterson, and his sisters Melody(Kent) Needham, Meschelle Peterson, Melinda Short, and his favorite cousin Kathy (Terry) Everett as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. Tim loved chocolate, tools, traveling, NCIS, American Pickers and movies. He built the home he and Cathy lived in and dabbled in carving, leatherworking, hunting, stained glass, making wine and maple syrup. He was a coach and ref when the boys played youth sports, a scout leader when they were boy scouts, and their fan when they played SVE school sports. He was employed at Borg Warner in Ithaca as a master electrician for over 25 years. Tim was a frugal person, but very generous with his time. A memorial service will be held at Spencer Federated Church on Main Street in Spencer on Saturday, March 23 at 11am. The family will receive guests starting at 10am and there will be refreshments following the service. Memorials for Tim can be sent to the Spencer Federated Church or SVEYA both of Spencer, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
