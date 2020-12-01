Timothy E. Jones



Ithaca - Timothy E. Jones, 38, of Ithaca NY passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.



Timothy was born in Ithaca on April 28, 1982 and lived locally most of his life. He enjoyed social environments, good music, and delicious food-especially sweets. He was also an animal lover, especially dogs, and found joy in training them.



He was predeceased by his father Michael D. Jones Sr, his mother Judith A. Welch, and his sister Jody L. Lawrence.



He is survived by his children Ciera and Izaak Jones, his grandchild Jaymez, his siblings; Bryan Welch, Michael (Corinne) Jones, Patrick (Erica) Jones, John (Bambi) Jones, April (Jesse) Jones, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



There will be no services at this time.









