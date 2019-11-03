Resources
Lansing - Timothy J. Park, 59, of Lansing, born Dec. 11, 1959, passed away suddenly on November 1, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center.

Tim is survived by his wife, Ronda (Flickner) Park, daughter, Brandi Park, son, Joshua Park, step-daughters, Karollea (Jason) David and Brittney Mainville, two brothers and two sisters.

He was predeceased by his father, George Nathaniel Park Jr., and his mother, Elner June (Elder) Park.

Tim retired from Cornell University where he worked for 28 years and he was a big part of the UAW Local #2300. Tim enjoyed his grandbabies, JJ and Addison, collecting dragons, and the 49ers.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 4 pm, at the Groton Masonic Lodge, 301 Main St., Groton, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
