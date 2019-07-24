|
|
Timothy J. Tagliavento
Brooktondale - Timothy J. Tagliavento, age 30, of Brooktondale, NY passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, as the result of a motorcycle accident. Tim was born on January 22, 1989, in Ithaca the son of John and Shelia Lajza Tagliavento. Tim attended Ithaca High School. Tim was passionate about his work as a truck driver for Bellisario Excavation & Drainage. He enjoyed racing dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, and camping. Above all spending time with his wife, sons and family was most important to Tim.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Joseph Tagliavento Jr.
Survived by his loving wife Maureen Brink Tagliavento; their sons Aiden and Garrett; his parents: John and Shelia Lajza Tagliavento; brothers: Josh (Cayla) Tagliavento, John (Nicole) Tagliavento, Troy (Mickey Rathbone) Tagliavento; maternal grandmother, Linda Orton; paternal grandmother, Betty Tagliavento; father in law and mother in law, Gary and Colleen (Hammon) Brink; sister in law, Tammy (Brett) Morgan; nieces and nephews: Tristen Porter, Zachary Tagliavento, Piper Morgan, Johanna Tagliavento, Daniel Tagliavento, Clayton Marshall, Sadie Tagliavento, Hunter Tagliavento; several Aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. Close friends Amy Lupo, Hailey LaBar, Ryan Drake, and Roger Avery.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service at 6 pm at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund set up to assist Tim's family. The Tagliavento Family Fund, c/o Tompkins Trust Company, Attn: Deborah Hoover, PO Box 460, Ithaca, NY 14851, Online condolence at www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 24, 2019