Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Tagliavento
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Tagliavento


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy J. Tagliavento Obituary
Timothy J. Tagliavento

Brooktondale - Timothy J. Tagliavento, age 30, of Brooktondale, NY passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, as the result of a motorcycle accident. Tim was born on January 22, 1989, in Ithaca the son of John and Shelia Lajza Tagliavento. Tim attended Ithaca High School. Tim was passionate about his work as a truck driver for Bellisario Excavation & Drainage. He enjoyed racing dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, and camping. Above all spending time with his wife, sons and family was most important to Tim.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Joseph Tagliavento Jr.

Survived by his loving wife Maureen Brink Tagliavento; their sons Aiden and Garrett; his parents: John and Shelia Lajza Tagliavento; brothers: Josh (Cayla) Tagliavento, John (Nicole) Tagliavento, Troy (Mickey Rathbone) Tagliavento; maternal grandmother, Linda Orton; paternal grandmother, Betty Tagliavento; father in law and mother in law, Gary and Colleen (Hammon) Brink; sister in law, Tammy (Brett) Morgan; nieces and nephews: Tristen Porter, Zachary Tagliavento, Piper Morgan, Johanna Tagliavento, Daniel Tagliavento, Clayton Marshall, Sadie Tagliavento, Hunter Tagliavento; several Aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. Close friends Amy Lupo, Hailey LaBar, Ryan Drake, and Roger Avery.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019, followed by a Memorial Service at 6 pm at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund set up to assist Tim's family. The Tagliavento Family Fund, c/o Tompkins Trust Company, Attn: Deborah Hoover, PO Box 460, Ithaca, NY 14851, Online condolence at www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now