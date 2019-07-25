|
Timothy P. Keegan
Dryden - Timothy P. Keegan, 56 of Dryden passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at home after a long illness. Tim was born in Cortland on February 28, 1963 the son of Mary D'Amore Galpin and James Keegan. He graduated from Dryden High School in 1981, and worked for New York State DOT for 29 years. Tim enjoyed spending time with his family, playing Golf and watching the Red Sox's.
Survived by his son, Ryan Keegan and his daughter Kathryn Keegan; mother and step father Mary & James Galpin; his father, James Keegan; fiancé, Shelley Reynolds; brothers: James (Sara) Keegan, Thomas (Sharon) Keegan and John Keegan; nieces and nephews: Thomas John Keegan, Kevin and Kelly Keegan, and Mary Keegan; several aunts uncles and cousin and extended family.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:30am at Holy Cross Church, 375 George Road, Freeville, NY. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cortland. Friends may call from 4-7pm, Friday July 26, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 Main Street, Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Hospicare, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Online Condolences at www.perkinsfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 25, 2019