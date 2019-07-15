|
Tina Champion
Ithaca - Tina Champion left us and went to dance with the angels on June 29, 2019. She was born May 27, 1966. Despite being born with spina bifida, Tina lived a full and independent life. When she was 18, she moved to her own apartment in Titus Towers in Ithaca to be near her special friend, Wendy, and she lived there until her death. She appreciated the staff support and the many friends who also lived there.
Tina graduated from Seneca Central High School, and received an AAS degree in Travel & tourism and an AAS degree in Human Service from Tompkins-Cortland Community College.
Tina's life was devoted to helping others. She worked at FLIC as a peer counselor and the YMCA as a teen counselor. She worked at the Mental Health Assoc. providing information. She volunteered in the office at Gadabout, visited patients through the chaplain's office at Cayuga Medical Center, and tutored adult students at Tompkins Learning Partners. She also worked with the Dream Factory. She was honored as a Volunteer of the Year by Gadabout. She used Gadabout often for transportation and very much appreciated its wonderful service and staff.
She appreciated the very capable and professional support she received for many years from the staff at Visiting Nurse Services.
She was an active and devoted member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, serving on the prayer chain, the card ministry, the prayer shawl ministry, the worship committee, the Staff Parish Relations committee and with WIM small group. Her church family sustained her.
She liked crocheting, reading and writing.
Tina will be sorely missed by a host of friends, many of whom she stood by and supported when they were in need. She especially liked children, including those at St. Paul's. Tina was always cheerful (with a stubborn streak.)
We miss you.
A memorial service to celebrate Tina's life will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 21st at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her honor to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Gadabout Transportation, the Spina-Bifida Assn., the Diabetes Assn., or the
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 15, 2019