Todd Charles Hawkins
Ithaca - Todd Charles Hawkins, 50, passed away on April 24, 2019 in Ithaca, NY after sixteen months of bravely and fiercely fighting colorectal cancer. Todd was born on May 2, 1968, in Aberdeen, SD to Terry and Carol (Milbrandt) Hawkins. He grew up on a farm near Mellette, SD and always retained his love for the rural and outdoor life. Todd graduated From Northwestern High School in Mellette in 1986, attained his BS in 1996 from Boise State University, Boise, ID and his MBA from Keller University in 2005.
On August 9, 2003, Todd and Wendi Sue George, the love of his life, were married in Las Vegas, NV with family and friends witnessing their love. Todd was in awe at the births of their two daughters, Delaney Carolyn, 13, and Madison Grace, 3, and overjoyed to have children.
For the past 14 years, the family has lived in Freeville, NY where Todd, as well as Wendi, worked at nearby Cornell University in Ithaca NY. Todd was a Purchasing Agent for Cornell University for 13 years. He was well respected in his professional life and served for a time as the Treasurer for the New York Region of the National Association for Education Procurement.
Along with his immediate family, Todd is survived by his father, Terry (Gail) Hawkins of Mellette, SD, sister Becky Hawkins, Aberdeen, SD, mother-in-law, Lyn George, Dryden, NY, brother-in-law, Kevin and family of Paisley, Scotland, five aunts, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol, in 2009, his infant older sister, Carmen, in 1967, his father-in-law, Clarence George in March of this year, all his grandparents as well as six uncles, including Charles Milbrandt, KIA in Vietnam, for whom he was named.
In lieu of flowers, as a lasting tribute to Todd, schedule a colonoscopy. Fight to have the recommended testing age lowered as Todd had not even reached that testing age when his cancer was diagnosed.
Services for Todd will be held on Saturday, April 27th at Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY. Visitation starts at 1pm, with services at 3pm. A Celebration of Life meal and gathering to follow at the Dryden VFW Hall. Another service will be held later this summer in Mellette, SD with interment at the Mellette Cemetery.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 27, 2019