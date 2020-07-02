Traci Baker
Richford - No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why…. Loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Traci A. Baker, 40, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2020. She is survived by her mother Martha Baker, brother Toby (Rachael) Baker, sister Andrea Baker, nephew Chandler and niece Madalynn Baker, and many other family members and friends. She was predeceased by her father Larry 'Bubby' Baker, maternal grandparents Omar and Joyce Tenant, paternal grandfather Frank Baker and paternal grandmother Eileen Lisenby. Traci graduated from Newark Valley High School in the class of '99. Shortly following her graduation, she was hired at Borg Warner in Ithaca, and has been employed there for the past 20 years. For a time, she was also employed by Quickway in Richford. Everyone who knew Traci knew that she loved to go to the movies! She had a passion for traveling, and had enjoyed many destination trips, including Ireland, Hawaii, and Mexico. Traci loved monarch butterflies and black bears- of which she collected both figurines and stuffed bears. She was the best kind of people person, with a huge heart, a kind spirit, and a hint of sass. She never shied away from speaking her mind. Traci and her niece Miranda shared a special bond. Over the years they became like sisters, with similar personalities and a joint zeal for life. Celebrating birthdays just a day apart, they shared many wonderful memories from the time Miranda was born until the time that they left this earth together. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life and time of sharing memories on Sunday, July 12th at the Rawley Park in Richford, NY. In loving memory of Traci, memorial gifts may kindly be sent to the Richford Fire Department. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
