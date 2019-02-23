|
|
Trudy Borden
Ithaca - Trudy Burns Borden, a longtime leading figure on the local musical scene, died peacefully in Ithaca on October 14, 2018, from lung cancer.
Born in Niagara Falls, New York, on August 30, 1939, she was the youngest of four daughters born to James and Gertrude Burns. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1957 and went on to the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, where she earned her Bachelor of Music (1961) and Master of Music (1963) degrees. Before leaving Eastman she rewrote the manual on the teaching of under-college-age students, and for 40 years the Preparatory Department there followed her policies and suggestions.
Trudy taught piano for 64 years beginning at age 15 as assistant to her teacher in Niagara Falls. Following her marriage to fellow Eastman student, David Borden, she taught in the Preparatory Department at the New England Conservatory of Music branch in Hingham, while he was a graduate student at Harvard. While in Berlin, where he was on a Fulbright grant, she taught through contracts with the US Army and Air Force PX. The couple then moved to Ithaca, where Trudy continued to teach until June of 2018. David and Trudy divorced in 1976, but in 1978 were reunited until the end of 1991.
For many years Trudy was an outstanding performer, both as soloist and collaborative artist. In January 1972 she was soloist with the Niagara Falls Philharmonic playing Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" to great acclaim. She was the pianist for the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra for several years. Most concerts were chamber music, starting with a performance at Ithaca High School in 1967 of "Trudymusic," a piece composed by her husband. Many other concerts followed, including appearances with cellist Carey Beth Hockett at Barnes Hall and Ford Hall, plus in programs of the West-Park Theatre in New York City, Suzuki faculty recitals, and with a group called Cayuga Chamber Players which also included clarinetist Richard MacDowell.
Trudy was best known as a teacher, and hundreds of students, as many as 30 to 40 a year, benefited from her clarity of purpose, careful preparation, focus and rigor, and creative insights. For a several years she was on the faculty of the Community School of Music and Arts. Students, including a small and loyal group of devoted adults, were expected to be prepared for their lessons and to play periodically in public recitals and piano classes. Over the years she served as a judge and helped her students through the festival programs of the Tompkins County Junior Music Clubs, the National Federation of Music Clubs, as well as National Piano-Playing Auditions of the National Guild of Piano Teachers, of which she was a member. She also served as judge in many competitions. Among the outstanding musicians she trained are Ishmael Wallace, Kerry Mizrahi, and Alexei Aceto.
She enjoyed reading, watching tennis for hours, and having time with her grandchildren, of whom she was very proud. She has left a lasting gift for generations of students, friends, and family. She is sorely missed.
Trudy is survived by her former husband, David Borden, and her son, Gabriel Borden and his family, including four grandchildren. In her memory, contributions can be made to Hospicare or the Community School of Music and Arts.
A memorial gathering will be held at Kendal at Ithaca on Sunday, April 28, starting at 2 p.m.
