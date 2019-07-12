|
Vauda Carolyn Burson Allmon
Ithaca - Vauda Carolyn Burson Allmon, 96, died peacefully on July 2 at Oak Hill Manor nursing home in Ithaca. She was born on April 18, 1923 in Winder, Georgia, the second daughter of Thomas and Mildred (Thrasher) Burson. She graduated from Bessie Tift College (now part of Mercer University) in Forsyth, Georgia with a degree in English in 1943. From 1944 to 1945 she attended the Woman's Missionary Union Training School in Louisville, Kentucky, where she met Joseph T. Allmon, who was studying at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. They were married in Atlanta on September 25, 1945. They soon moved to New York City, where Joe served as a Chaplain at St. Alban's Naval Hospital. From 1946 to 1957 Vauda worked as a secretary. She and Joe thrived in the stimulating environment of post-War New York, which was so different from the South where they had both grown up. The City was ever after Vauda's favorite place, and their son Warren was born there in 1960. Joe started working for Riegel Textile Corp. in 1951, and in 1963 he was transferred to what was then the small city of Greenville, South Carolina, where they would live for the next 40 years. Vauda loved raising her son and she loved classical music, which she attributed to the influence of her mother. She and Joe supported and volunteered for the Greenville Symphony Orchestra for many years, and Vauda served as President of the Symphony Guild. Vauda believed in and worked for better government, and served as President of the Greenville Chapter of the League of Women Voters. She and Joe were also ardent advocates for quality education, and worked for better public schools in Greenville. They were particularly determined to provide the best education possible for their son, and supported Warren's early interest in natural history and paleontology, with Vauda auditing a paleontology class at nearby Furman University, helping build a museum in the family basement, and serving on the Board of the South Carolina State Museum Commission during its early planning stages. Vauda especially treasured her many friends and family, and was always remembering birthdays and anniversaries with a card or phone call. Her most remembered characteristics are probably her graciousness, kindness, and good humor which continued to the end of her life. In 2003, Vauda and Joe moved to Ithaca to be closer to Warren, his wife Jennifer Tegan, and their daughter Alexandra. She is also survived by her niece Vauda Beinke (Matt), her nephew David Couch (Susie), and cousin Jeanine Morrison (Don). She is predeceased by her husband Joe (2007), her beloved sister Doris (2011), and her nephew Solon Couch Jr. (2015). No public service is planned. Memorial gifts may be made to the Paleontological Research Institution, 1259 Trumansburg Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 (www.priweb.org) or the Greenville Symphony, 200 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601 (www.greenvillesymphony.org).
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 12, 2019