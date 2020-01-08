Services
Veda A. Newhart

Veda A. Newhart Obituary
Veda A. Newhart

Cortland Park - Veda A. Newhart, age 82, of Cortland Park, formerly of West Dryden, New York passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cortland Park.

Born December 10, 1937 in Groton, New York, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Floy Mabel Goss Ross and wife of the late James C. Newhart who died in 1978.

Mrs. Newhart is survived by her sons, Keith Newhart of Groton and Michael (Veronica) Newhart of Little River, SC; her daughters, Avon (Dan) Aiken of Groton and Connie (Fred) Compagni of Homer; siblings, Zola Fabbricatore, Wyneta Hart, Thea White, Derl Ross, Myona LaVancha and Evadine Conrad; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services and interment in Willow Glen Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
