|
|
Veva May Whitney
Veva May Whitney, age 83, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Cortland Park Nursing Facility. Born March 27, 1936 in Hornell, NY she was the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Evans Whitney of Scio, NY.
She was an animal lover and donated much time and money to the SPCA, and brought home many homeless animals and made them her pets. She loved being outside, country life and could be found dancing and singing to country music. She also had a thing for Elvis! She enjoyed doing crafts and going to rummage sales with her sister, Jennie. She also loved cooking and making people smile and owned and managed Veva's Diner in Scio, NY.
On September 4, 1954 she married Wilbert C. Schultz Jr. of Wellsville, NY who predeceased her in 2007. She was also predeceased by her twin sister, Vivian Fay Whitney at a very young age, and her sister, Jennie J. Whitney Murphy in 2007, and her very good friend, Sheila Keech of Dryden, NY.
Veva is survived by her four children, Lawrence A. and Michelle Schultz of Jasper, NY, Walter C. Schultz of Olean, NY, Timothy J. and Carol Schultz of Hornell, NY and Mary E. and Reggie Blomfield-Brown of Dryden, NY; five beautiful granddaughters, Nicole, Shannah, Morgan, Leah and Jessica; and three grandsons, Daniel, Benjamin and Jonathon, who was so special to her; and her great grandchildren; nephew, Jim and special niece, Rebecca. Also, two wonderful friends, Marge York of Olean, NY and Barb Keith of Dryden, NY who she loved both so dearly.
At Veva's request there will be no memorial service, but there will be a celebration of her life at the VFW at 2272 Dryden Rd., Dryden, NY on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 PM until 6 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Grimes District Cemetery in Port Allegany, PA. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020