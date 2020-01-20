|
Viola I. Hatt
Ithaca - February 16, 1925 - January 15, 2020
Viola I. Hatt, 94, longtime resident of Ithaca, NY, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born in St. Cloud, MN on February 16, 1925 daughter of the late Floyd and Celia Miller West and moved to Ithaca with her family when she was 7 years old.
Viola is survived by her husband of 73 years, Charles E. Hatt and their daughters, Barbara J. Hatt and Marilyn J. Hatt all of Ithaca; her sister, Jean Larson of Penney Farm, FL; brother-in-law, Donald Hatt of Marietta, PA; sister-in-law, Beverly Hatt of Rochester, NY and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her brother, Robert L. West.
Viola was a member of the Ithaca High School Class of 1942 and retired as the property accounts manager with the Ithaca City School District in 1986. Following her retirement she and her husband began their "fun job" as ticket takers and ushers for the Cornell University Athletic Department, which she continued doing until the age of 90. They loved spending winters in Kissimmee, FL. Viola had been a very active member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church for more than 70 years. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am at the Tabernacle Baptist Church. Friends may call prior to the service beginning at 10 am. Private interment to be held at the East Lawn Cemetery will be delayed until spring. In lieu of flowers donations in Viola's memory may be made to the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1019 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020