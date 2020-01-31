Services
Viola S. Kaiser Obituary
Viola S. Kaiser

Newfield - Viola S. Kaiser, 88, of Newfield passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Loucks Saunders; her loving husband, Edward L. Kaiser; daughter, Nancy Kaiser Brashear; and great grandsons, Raymond and Ryan Haas.

Viola is survived by her son, Dan (Gail) Kaiser of Newfield; sister, Elaine Hulse of Newfield; brothers, Duane Saunders of Owego and Francis Saunders of MO; grandchildren, Jody (Glen) Harris, Janet Haas and Chad Kaiser all of Newfield; great grandchildren, Arin Hallett and Cassie Haas.

Viola was a baker who loved making cookies and was a cakemaker for over 25 years, making cakes for wedding and birthdays. She enjoyed her flower gardens.

A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY and burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfield. Memorial donations may be made in Viola's name to Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Viola's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
