Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Shepardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet R. Shepardson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet R. Shepardson Obituary
Violet R. Shepardson

Owego - Violet R. Shepardson, age 84 of Owego, NY passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Sayre House in Sayre, PA.

Born September 4, 1934 in Slaterville Springs, NY she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Leah Emery Monroe. She was retired from Cornell University.

Violet is survived by her brother, Edward (Martha) Monroe of Brooktondale, NY and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11 am - 12 noon, Friday, April 26, 2019 followed by a service at 12 noon, at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with Rev. Pam Carey officiating. Burial will follow at Charles Mulks Cemetery, Slaterville Springs. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now