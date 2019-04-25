|
Violet R. Shepardson
Owego - Violet R. Shepardson, age 84 of Owego, NY passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Sayre House in Sayre, PA.
Born September 4, 1934 in Slaterville Springs, NY she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Leah Emery Monroe. She was retired from Cornell University.
Violet is survived by her brother, Edward (Martha) Monroe of Brooktondale, NY and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 11 am - 12 noon, Friday, April 26, 2019 followed by a service at 12 noon, at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY with Rev. Pam Carey officiating. Burial will follow at Charles Mulks Cemetery, Slaterville Springs. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 25, 2019