Virginia A. Nichols
Interlaken - INTERLAKEN-Virginia A. Nichols, age 79, of 3745 Cayuga Street, died peacefully with family by her side at Cayuga Medical Center on Friday, August 23, 2019. Virginia was born at home in Waverly, NY on December 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Sherman) Washburn. She left high school early, but proudly obtained her GED later in life. She loved the outdoors and taking care of her family. She was married to David Nichols and together they had two sons.
She is survived by her sons, Jamey Nichols of Interlaken, Randy Nichols of Ithaca; her grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel, Amanda, Jared, Briana and Conner and a great granddaughter, Athena; her siblings, Floyd Washburn of Barton, Kenneth Washburn of Interlaken, Bessie Eck of Athens, PA and Agnes Darling of Elmira. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Elizabeth "Rose" Corey, Robert Washburn and Donald Washburn.A Memorial Service to celebrate Virginia's life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 21, 2019 at Agape Bible Church, 264 South Applegate Road, Ithaca, NY. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Agape Church in Virginia's memory. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 27, 2019