VIRGINIA G. HOUSEKNECHT
Age 72, of Ithaca, formerly of Watkins Glen, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness, on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
She is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Lee N. Houseknecht, and parents Dr. Charles and Sara Gundlach of Springfield, VA. She is survived by daughter, Ashley Houseknecht (Mitchell Munson) of King Ferry, NY; brother, Tim (Hunter) Gundlach of Richmond, VA; sister, Heidi Gundlach (Stephen Di Giulian) of Arlington, VA; niece, Sarah Gundlach (Whitney) Williamson of Richmond, VA; nephew Michael (Lauren) Gundlach of Richmond, VA, three great-nephews and several first and second cousins.
Virginia was a graduate of Penn State University and Cornell University. She retired in 2005 after serving as a Cornell Cooperative Extension Agent for 35 years. As the leader of the Family and Consumer Sciences program of Schuyler County, she touched countless lives with programs ranging from nutrition and food safety to budgeting and parenting. Virginia was truly passionate about her work, and loved her coworkers and community.
In retirement, Virginia continued with her spirit of volunteerism and community activism by founding the Southern Tier Parkinson Support Group. For her work, she was honored in 2012 with a New York State Woman of Distinction Award from the New York State Senate. During retirement, she also became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Watkins Glen. Virginia found strength in their Sunday services.
For the past three years, Virginia resided at Bridges of Cornell Heights in Ithaca, NY. While she certainly missed living in Watkins Glen, she did develop many new relationships and community ties. A Celebration of Virginia's Life will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers: Southern Tier Parkinson Support Group or National Parkinson Foundation of Greater Rochester. Expressions of condolences may be left in her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements by Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.