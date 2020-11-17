1/1
Virginia Lois Kemble (Tull) Rinker
1920 - 2020
Virginia Lois Kemble (Tull) Rinker

Ithaca - Virginia Lois Kemble (Tull) Rinker, age 100, of Ithaca, died on November 12, 2020. She was born on September 17th 1920, the daughter of D.W. and Hazel McComb Kemble. Virginia grew up in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Wyoming Seminary. She moved to Ithaca in 1939, where she met and married George D. Tull. They moved to Lansing in 1949, where they raised four sons.

Virginia enjoyed working as the secretary for the Lansing School District superintendent. She began working for Cornell University in 1958, in the ILR school, then transferred to the University's personnel department. There, she was promoted to office manager, and eventually head trainer for University service personnel. She retired in 1981.

Virginia was remarried in 1970 to Russell Rinker of Ithaca. They made their home on East Shore Drive overlooking Cayuga lake, where they enjoyed entertaining colleagues, friends and family, hosting many dinner parties and Holiday celebrations. She and Russ loved to travel, both in the US and abroad. Russ predeceased her in 2000.

Virginia lived life on her own terms, and was fiercely independent. She was determined to live to 100, and did so with grace and class. She will be remembered for giving her time and talents to several women's causes, including the Ithaca Women's Club, and the Women's Shelter. She supported women in the workplace, helping them to find their voices. Virginia was a member of the Lansing Methodist Church, and donated generously to many charities and service organizations. Reading, gardening, and spending time with family were some of her favorite activities. She loved good food, especially sweets, and always had room for cake. Ever the adventurer, she traveled to Africa with a beloved grandaughter, where she celebrated her 80th birthday by taking a hot air balloon ride over Victoria Falls and the Zambezi river.

Surviving Virginia are her sons Donald K. Tull (Patricia Johns Tull), Thomas R. Tull (Claudia Quillen Tull), James W. Tull (Barbara Cerza), step-daughter Kathrine Rinker Stout, daughters-in-law Elizabeth Rinker (Robert Rinker) and Michele Foster Tull (Michael Tull). She is survived by 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospicare of Tompkins County.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
