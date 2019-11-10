|
|
Vivian Frederick Laube
December 23, 1921 - November 4, 2019
Born in 1921, Vivian Frederick grew up in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Cedar Crest College in Allentown in 1943 and earned her masters from Cornell University in 1946. She married Herbert D. Laube, a distinguished Cornell law professor, the following September and was a devoted wife and active faculty spouse until his death in 1960. Music was her life-long passion: she had a fine alto voice, perfect pitch, and sang in choirs until she was 85. From 1952 to 1968, Vivian Laube managed the classical concert series for the Cornell Music Department. and managed concerts for Ithaca College from 1966 to 1979. She retired to care for her aging mother until her death in 1988. Vivian then moved to Maui, Hawaii, but returned to Ithaca. All her life, Vivian Laube was a quiet philanthropist both to charitable causes but especially in personal gifts to people she cared about, helping many people through difficult times in their lives or to achieve a life's dream. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on November 4, 2019, age 97, after several years of declining health. She had no children, but is mourned by a host of friends and their children. Funeral services will be at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church on November 19 at 11 am. Memorial gifts should be given to the Music Endowment Fund of the First Congregational Church or the Tompkins County SPCA.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019