Fairfield, OH - W. Richard Porteus age 78 of Fairfield, OH passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Cincinnati, OH surrounded by his family. He was born April 29, 1942, in Bay Shore, NY the son of the late Richard W. Porteus and Bertha Lorena (nee Stowitts) Porteus. Mr. Porteus was a resident of Dryden, NY and then Cortland, NY for many years. He was married to Sharon Davenport for 30 years until her passing in 1994. Mr. Porteus served as Vice-President of Sales at the Gutchess Lumber Company, later serving as Plant Manager for the start-up of the Company's plant in Latrobe, PA. He was a life-long avid golfer and a member of the Cortland Country Club. Upon relocating to Latrobe, PA he became a member of the Latrobe Country Club where he golfed with Arnold Palmer on occasion. He is survived by his daughter Susan (Michael) Berding; four grandchildren Sarah (Adam) Fowler, Abby Berding, Cole Berding, and Erik Van Zandt; two great-grandchildren Lily Fowler and Molly Fowler; and two brothers Robert (Tudie) Porteus and Donald (Connie) Porteus. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sharon, and sister Elizabeth Porteus. Mr. Porteus will be buried in the Cortland Rural Cemetery in Cortland, NY at a date to be determined. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, Ohio is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
