1/1
Waldemar Bauman Mittermeyer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waldemar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waldemar Bauman Mittermeyer

Ithaca - Waldemar (Whity) Bauman Mittermeyer of Kendal at Ithaca, N.Y., formerly of Rochester, N.Y. passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Kendal at the age of 93. Whity was born in Rochester on September 28, 1927, the only child of the late Waldemar and Erna (Bauman) Mittermeyer. Whity enlisted in the Navy in September of 1945, served as a Fire Controlman on the U.S.S. Tarawa until his honorable discharge in September 1948 (designated Honorary Chief, 1999). After his discharge from the Navy, Whity attended Niagara University and graduated in 1952. In the summer of that same year, Whity and Helen Monteith were married. Whity worked as a managing engineer for Rochester Telephone Company for 30 years. During that time, Whity and Helen, were committed to community service as members of the Genesee Chapter, Telephone Pioneers of America, and through a variety of other organizations. A few years after his retirement, Whity and Helen, relocated to a bucolic farm on Cayuga Lake. There, Whity and Helen shared a passion for rescuing animals, community service, travel, and the beautiful lake vistas. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen, and his daughter, Elaine, and many other adoring dogs and cats. Despite his natural introversion, Whity was a deeply congenial man, quick to connect with each person at a gathering of family or friends, and to make clear his genuine interest. His kindness was boundless for any person or animal in need of a helping hand. Whity was the consummate good neighbor, highly regarded by all who knew him! Whity is survived by: his children Paul (Deborah Dooley), Ann (Col. Ret, USAFR), Cristine (Jeffery Parkman), and Daniel (Erika Rodgers); and grandchildren, Kendra (Sean Surdovel), Alyssa, Brynne, and Keelin. There will be no memorial gathering for Whity at this time due to current concerns related to COVID. The family plans to have a celebration of life with family and friends at a later time. Donations in loving memory of Whity may be made to; the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org); the House of Mercy, 285 Omond St., Rochester, N.Y. 14605; the Telephone Pioneers of America (www.pioneersvolunteer.org); and the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
6073878151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved