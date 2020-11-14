Waldemar Bauman Mittermeyer
Ithaca - Waldemar (Whity) Bauman Mittermeyer of Kendal at Ithaca, N.Y., formerly of Rochester, N.Y. passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Kendal at the age of 93. Whity was born in Rochester on September 28, 1927, the only child of the late Waldemar and Erna (Bauman) Mittermeyer. Whity enlisted in the Navy in September of 1945, served as a Fire Controlman on the U.S.S. Tarawa until his honorable discharge in September 1948 (designated Honorary Chief, 1999). After his discharge from the Navy, Whity attended Niagara University and graduated in 1952. In the summer of that same year, Whity and Helen Monteith were married. Whity worked as a managing engineer for Rochester Telephone Company for 30 years. During that time, Whity and Helen, were committed to community service as members of the Genesee Chapter, Telephone Pioneers of America, and through a variety of other organizations. A few years after his retirement, Whity and Helen, relocated to a bucolic farm on Cayuga Lake. There, Whity and Helen shared a passion for rescuing animals, community service, travel, and the beautiful lake vistas. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen, and his daughter, Elaine, and many other adoring dogs and cats. Despite his natural introversion, Whity was a deeply congenial man, quick to connect with each person at a gathering of family or friends, and to make clear his genuine interest. His kindness was boundless for any person or animal in need of a helping hand. Whity was the consummate good neighbor, highly regarded by all who knew him! Whity is survived by: his children Paul (Deborah Dooley), Ann (Col. Ret, USAFR), Cristine (Jeffery Parkman), and Daniel (Erika Rodgers); and grandchildren, Kendra (Sean Surdovel), Alyssa, Brynne, and Keelin. There will be no memorial gathering for Whity at this time due to current concerns related to COVID. The family plans to have a celebration of life with family and friends at a later time. Donations in loving memory of Whity may be made to; the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
); the House of Mercy, 285 Omond St., Rochester, N.Y. 14605; the Telephone Pioneers of America (www.pioneersvolunteer.org
); and the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
.