Wallace "Butch" Hammond Jr.
1948 - 2020
Wallace "Butch" Hammond, Jr.

Lansing - Wallace "Butch" Hammond, Jr., 71, of Lansing, NY, passed away at home on November 3, 2020, with his family by his side. Born in Ithaca, he was the son of the late Wallace and Dorothy (Milne) Hammond. Butch graduated from Lansing High School and was retired from GENEX in Ithaca.

Butch was a Jeff Gordon NASCAR fan and NY Giants Football fan. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and horseshoes. He had a passion for his toys and loved to eat shrimp. Nothing, however, was more important, than his family and the time they spent together.

He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie (Gunn) Hammond; children, Brandi Hammond, Brandon Hammond (Molly), Amanda Ross, Sebrina Bickal (Cole), Karina Ross, and Taressa Santiago (Justin); 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Beverly Kiester.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Lansing Funeral Home, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing. Face coverings will be required for entry and all NYS COVID guidelines will be followed. A memorial service and interment in Lansingville Cemetery will be private.

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.






Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
