Walter D. Tillman
Walter D. Tillman

Lansing - Walter D. Tillman, a former resident of Lansing, NY died unexpectedly August 4, 2020 in Suquehanna, PA. He was a graduate of Lansing H.S. and a Navy Veteran and worked for Raytheon Corp. and most recently Primus Technologies in Williamsport.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Roberta McKane Tillman; brother-Danny Tillman and several in-laws nieces & nephews. and several

A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 pm Saturday August 15, 2020 at the Rod & Dawn Chilson Home, 2586 Hathaway Rd., Moravia, NY. A reception will be held following the service at the home until 4:00 PM. Final interment will be in West Groton Cemetery.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
