I met Wally in the Ithaca Airport on Thanksgiving Day 2003. It turned out we were both headed to Aruba (me for the first time). I was surprised that others would be headed there on the holiday. Our Aruba flight was already boarding when we arrived in Philly so I ran through the airport and told the gate employee to keep the door open because there were two more coming. Once on board, Wally thanked me and offered to buy me a drink in Aruba. Keep in mind, I had no idea who Wally was. We arrive in Aruba and after I'm settled in my hotel room, Wally shows up to buy me that drink. We walk to the tiki hut where the bartender greets him as Mr Wiggins and treats him like royalty. Wally proceeds to tell me his story. He went on to make sure my friends and I had the best vacation ever that week. He was a gentleman and a great tour guide! RIP Wally. Fly high and watch over us.

Resa Reynolds

Friend