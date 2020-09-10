Walter J. Wiggins
February 23, 1925 - September 9, 2020
The world has lost a renaissance man!
Attorney…Hotelier…Restaurateur…Author…TennisChampion…Civil Rights Activist…Union Organizer…Photographer…US Marine Corporal…Woodworker…Sailor…Teller of Stories…
Husband…Father…Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Great Great Grandfather
Wally was born in St. Louis on February 23, 1925 and was raised by his Aunt Emily and Uncle Jack Wiggins in Glenwood Landing on the north shore of Long Island. He graduated from Seacliff High School, where he played trumpet in the band and earned a soccer scholarship to attend Union College in Albany.
He left college at age 18 and enlisted in the US Marine Corps to serve in World War II. He was sent to the South Pacific where he served in active combat for over 2 years.
He returned to Union College after the war, and met his wife Joyce Young on a blind date in 1946. They were married 6 months later on December 21, 1946 (the longest night of the year!!!)
They left for Switzerland in 1947, where he attended the University of Lausanne for a year. The following year he was accepted at Cornell Law School and they moved to Ithaca, NY.
They purchased a small cottage on the west shore of Cayuga Lake in 1951 which has been his home and sanctuary for the past 70 years. Ithaca was his home. He truly loved Ithaca and the college communities and contributed to their development as a hotelier, a lawyer and an actor.
Wally and Joyce had four children, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and opened up their home to dozens of foster children during their lifetime in Ithaca. Married for 54 years, Joyce was Wally's companion in family, work, travel and community.
Upon graduating from Cornell, Wally opened his first law office in Trumansburg, later moving to downtown Ithaca on Seneca Street. In 1959, he developed the Ithaca Professional Building on Tioga Street, where he practiced law for more than 65 years. Wally was an outstanding trial lawyer. He had a talent for connecting with juries and questioning witnesses and was smooth as silk in the courtroom. He mentored many young lawyers over the years, and was a member of the New York State Bar until his passing. He retired from his law career at the age of 90.
Wally was a civil rights activist and always believed that Black Lives Mattered and helped organize and hosted a visit to Ithaca for the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King. Wally and his dear friend Ed Hart, worked diligently on issues of civil rights in Ithaca and in New York State.
Wally and Joyce bought the old Miller farm on South Hill and converted the farmhouse into a restaurant in 1969 - L'Auberge du Cochon Rouge with partner Etienne Merle. In 1994 the restaurant became John Thomas Steakhouse (a tribute to his adoptive father) with his new partner Michael Kelly. In 1986 Joyce and Wally opened La Tourelle Country Inn, which expanded in 2005 to become La Tourelle Hotel, Bistro and August Moon Spa.
Wally built his first hotel in Aruba in 1969 - The Divi Divi Beach Hotel, which over many years became Divi Hotels with 12 hotels, 9 timeshare properties, three casinos and 5 Peter Hughes Diving operations. Wally's concept of Barefoot Elegance resonated with the traveling public, and Divi Hotels employed over 1,000 people in the Caribbean and 60 Ithacans at Divi's headquarters in the old Danby School.
Wally and Joyce built the Downtown Ithaca Ramada Inn in 1972, which is now the Hotel Ithaca. The Ramada was the first hotel built under Ithaca's urban renewal program, and its Gazebo Restaurant and Nightclub featured live bands…and then became a disco in the 1980's. The addition of the Tower and Club Panache was completed several years later.
Wally was an avid tennis player, and won the New York State Senior Doubles Tournament in 1985. He built the Buttermilk Tennis Club in the 1980's and had much fun beating the pants off of almost everyone he played. He was best known for his classic shot "The Wally" - where he aggressively rushed the net to return the serve but instead of slamming the ball past his opponent he just tipped it over the net and won the point for his side.
Wally authored three books of fiction - Willow Run - a collection of short stories and Dance of the Mantis and The Unintended - both legal thrillers. Wally was also an avid photographer, and his photos were featured in the slide shows at the Ramada's Gazebo Restaurant and in various brochures for his hotels.
Wally and Joyce were world travelers - often with kids in tow - including putting their careers on hold and traveling around Europe in a VW minivan with the whole family for three months in 1963. Wally and Joyce dined with Bobby Kennedy, had tea with Queen Elizabeth, played tennis with Billie Jean King among other celebrity adventures.
Wally loved an audience and whether it was in the courtroom, or the bar room - he was a consummate storyteller. Wally was also known for his unique style of dress - often a plaid sport coat and an "interesting" tie - and loved his classic Jaguar convertibles.
Wally was passionate about his heroes - Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Jr, John F. and Robert Kennedy and recently President Barack Obama. Photographs and writings of these heroes were prevalent in his and Joyce's home. They were also avid collectors of hand carved wooden masks and statues - from Africa, the Caribbean and the South Pacific, and displayed them proudly in their home and businesses.
Wally decided to go find Joyce on September 9th and left this earth to begin his next journey, surrounded by his family at home.
Wally is survived by his children Kaethe (Laurent), Marcus (Cindy) Scott (Kash) and Jonni (Richie), grandchildren Xavier, Nathalie, Heidi, Sven, Dane, Maki, Phoenix, Jessica and Moorea and great grandchildren Naea, Kahai, Ryan, Alia, Aviel, Mayan, Amani, Amir, Arson, Wilder, Jaxton and Ivy. Wally is also survived by Coni and her family and Krystal (Scott) and her family. Wally wanted to make sure we thanked his devoted caregivers Debbie, Maria, Karen and Jan…..and Kimmy from Hospicare.
A celebration of Wally's life will be organized in Spring 2021 and will most certainly be in the spirit of a lively Irish wake. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center at 449 Auburn Ave, NE, Atlanta GA, to The Village at Ithaca (villageatithaca.org
) or to Hospicare at 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY. Wally also wanted us to ask people to honor him by helping get out the vote this November.
When asked what his advice would be for the next generation, he would reply - "To dream the impossible dream" and then go chase it. We have lost our very own Don Quixote….and we will forever be inspired by The Wally….and know that his next life will be full of great adventures.