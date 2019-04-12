|
Warren E. Roykouff
Trumansburg - Warren E. Roykouff of Trumansburg passed away at Hospicare surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Warren was born in Orchard Park on November 27, 1928, a son of the late Otto and Edith (Goff) Roykouff. During his childhood Warren and his brothers worked on farms the family lived on throughout the area. After graduating high school, he was drafted into the United States Army where he served until he was honorably discharged. Warren owned Warren's Atlantic Gas Station on the corner of State and Meadow Street in Ithaca for many years before taking a job at Deanco where he retired as a warehouse supervisor. Warren was a devoted husband to wife Yvonne, married 43 years until her death, and loved spending time with his family. Warren taught his children the value of hard work by his own actions. Warren and Yvonne would can or freeze produce grown in the family garden each summer for use the following winter. Warren was always inquisitive about mechanics and figuring out how things worked. He could fix just about anything, typically coming up with his own unique solution to the problem at hand. He enjoyed being outside in his yard, gardening, and was a familiar sight on his morning walks through the village. Warren is survived by his children, Terry (Hugh) Feagin, Tim (Jennifer) Roykouff, and Tom Roykouff; one grandson, Liam Roykouff; sister in law Harriette Roykouff; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Warren was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Roykouff in 2002; and three brothers George, Eugene, and Bobby. The family will be present to receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 16, at the funeral home. Prayers of Committal will follow in Grove Cemetery. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Warren's memory to kindly consider the Trumansburg Food Pantry, PO Box 162, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or the Trumansburg Volunteer Fire Co., EMS, PO Box 418, Trumansburg, NY 14886.For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 12, 2019