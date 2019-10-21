Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Shipman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne R. Shipman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne R. Shipman Obituary
Wayne R. Shipman

Freeville - Wayne R. Shipman, age 71, of Freeville, NY formerly of Ithaca, NY passed away at home on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Born August 6, 1948, in Cuba, NY he was the son of the late Carl and Mildred Norton Shipman. Wayne was retired from the City of Ithaca as a Concrete Foreman. He loved to Bar-B-Que, cook and spend time with his family. He especially loved his children and grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by his children, Tami (Tom) Lobdell of Freeville, Kelly (Timothy) Merritt of Danby, Kim (Mark) Shipman-Meyer of Dryden, Nicole Shipman of Dryden, Wayne Shipman II of Dryden and Trisha (Rich) Richardson of Interlaken; sister, Diane Sharpsteen of Spencer; sister in law, Brigid Shipman of Ithaca; 15 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and his 3 legged companion, Axel. In addition, he was predeceased by his brothers, Edward "EJ" and Sheldon Shipman.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Fall Creek House, 302 Lake St., Ithaca, beginning at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.