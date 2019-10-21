|
Wayne R. Shipman
Freeville - Wayne R. Shipman, age 71, of Freeville, NY formerly of Ithaca, NY passed away at home on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Born August 6, 1948, in Cuba, NY he was the son of the late Carl and Mildred Norton Shipman. Wayne was retired from the City of Ithaca as a Concrete Foreman. He loved to Bar-B-Que, cook and spend time with his family. He especially loved his children and grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his children, Tami (Tom) Lobdell of Freeville, Kelly (Timothy) Merritt of Danby, Kim (Mark) Shipman-Meyer of Dryden, Nicole Shipman of Dryden, Wayne Shipman II of Dryden and Trisha (Rich) Richardson of Interlaken; sister, Diane Sharpsteen of Spencer; sister in law, Brigid Shipman of Ithaca; 15 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and his 3 legged companion, Axel. In addition, he was predeceased by his brothers, Edward "EJ" and Sheldon Shipman.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Fall Creek House, 302 Lake St., Ithaca, beginning at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019