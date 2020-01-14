Services
Wayne Thomas
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
VFW Post 961
W. State St.
Ithaca, NY
Wayne W. Thomas Obituary
Wayne W. Thomas, 66, of Groton, NY, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center. He was born in Cortland, son of the late Walter and Geraldine Coons Thomas.

Wayne was retired from Borg-Warner and had previously worked at Hi-Speed Checkweigher for 32 years. Following retirement he worked with his wife, Kathy, at their business, The Village Stitch in Groton. He had served as a fire instructor for many years and was a life member of The Lansing Volunteer Fire Department. Wayne was also active as a member of the Post 961 Ritual Team and had served a Boy Scout Leader of Troop 48, Lansing, NY.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Kathy Lucas Seamon Thomas; his children, Cole (Jessica) Thomas, Jason Thomas and Sonya (Wayne Shipman) Thomas. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Kathy's four children and his sister, Charmaine (Tom) Sullivan.

Friends may call on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10 am until 12 noon at the Bangs Funeral Home. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held immediately following calling hours at the Post 961 on W. State St., Ithaca. Burial will be held at a later date at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Wayne's memory may be made to the Ritual Team, 423 W. State St., Ithaca, NY 14850 or to the Groton Volunteer Ambulance Service, 108 E. Cortland St., Groton, NY 13073.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
