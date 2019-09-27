|
|
Wendi Marie Owens
Ithaca - On Saturday September 21st, 2019 Wendi Marie Owens tragically lost her life at the age of 31, in Ithaca New York. Wendi was born April 26th, 1988 in Plant City FL, however she was a lifelong resident of upstate NY. Wendi was the very much loved daughter of Denise M. Owens of Trumansburg, NY. The mother of Haydin Aldasch, and granddaughter of Sharron Chibuye of Geneva NY. Wendi is survived by her brother Jamie Owens, wife Hayley and their two children Mason, and Penelope Owens, sister Jenifer Owens (Zoe), and children Donovan, Jaiden, Trayvon, and Zoeleaha of Trumansburg NY. Also survived by her Aunts Nikki, and Brenda Rider, and many loving cousins. Wendi Marie Owens will always be remembered for her kind, and compassionate spirit. She will be forever missed. A celebration of life, with close friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Wendi's honer to the Ithaca Rescue Mission 618 West Sate Street Ithaca NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 27, 2019