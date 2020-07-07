Wendy M. Brashear



Summerville, SC - Wendy M. Brashear, age 69, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 after a brave 4-year battle with cancer. Wendy was born August 13, 1950 in Sayre, PA. She retired in 2000 from Cornell University, Large Animal Clinic in Ithaca, NY. In search of beautiful weather, she then followed her family to Summerville, SC. Wendy was the Office Manager at Westbury Veterinary, where she again retired in 2015. Wendy was liked by everyone and was always smiling. She loved her family and had a passion for animals; especially her loyal dog Cima. She also enjoyed traveling, supporting her grandsons on the sidelines and planting flowers in her beautiful yard. She is survived by her daughter, Chris (Duane) L'Amoreaux of Charleston, SC; her two beloved grandsons Devin & Nick L'Amoreaux; and loving sister Linda (Jacobs) Dean (Doug). At Wendy's request there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483.









