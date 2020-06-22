Wesley K. Inman
Candor - Wesley K. Inman passed away in his sleep on 6/21/20. Wes graduated from Candor CSD, and then served in the US Army. Upon his return, he worked road construction before becoming a proud Teamster driving a milk truck for many years. He ended his career working for the Town of Candor Highway Dept. He was most proud of his grandson, Cody Little, and being able to watch him play baseball and football from pee-wee through high school. Wes was a huge NY Yankee/NY Giants fan. Wes enjoyed playing softball for many years in the Ithaca over 30 league. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Darlene, his daughter Karyn (Shawn) Little, his sons Joe Hand and Bill Cooper, his grandson Cody (Erica) Little, and his sisters and their families. Services will be private. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Candor Booster Club, P.O. Box 758, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Wes' family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




