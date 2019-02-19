William (Bill) A. Schoch



- - William (Bill) A. Schoch was elevated into Glory on February 17, 2019, at the age of 88, at his home in Slaterville Springs, surrounded by family after a long illness.



He was born on December 15, 1930, to Frances (Barrett) and Herbert Schoch in Bath, NY, and served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the Air Craft Carrier Essex from 1950-1953.



He married Roberta Lee (Bailey) on September 5, 1953, in Weston, WV and they were married for 61 years until her death in 2015.



Bill retired from NYSEG in 1990 where he worked as an accountant for over 25 years. Dad was a talented, acoustic bass player with many small and large Jazz bands in the Ithaca area, as well as in the band for many musicals at the Cortland Repertory Theatre.



He had been a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for many years and enjoyed being a part of the choir both in church and with the Ithaca Community Chorus. Dad also enjoyed being a part of the musical entertainment, talent, and brotherhood of the Savage Club of Ithaca.



He was a father to Karen and Linda, who grew up in a home with lots of love and laughter. He has been under the care of Linda and her family since 2008.



Bill is survived by Linda (Russ) Crispell and their children Taylor, Hannah (Brandon) Wyllie and Faith Crispell; and Karen (Jose) Gonzalez of Mt. Dora, FL and their children Liz (Eric) Ptak, Jen (Mike) Bouse, Joe (Patti) Gonzalez. He loved them all, as well as his great-grandchildren, Eva, Joshua, Emily, Michael, Elise, and John



A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 21 at 12:30 pm at Bethel Grove Bible Church in Ithaca. Friends may call on Wednesday, February 20 from 4 to 6 pm at the Bangs Funeral Home. Memorial donations in Bill's memory may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or to Hospicare of Ithaca. Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary