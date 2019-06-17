Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
William Miller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Miller


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William C. Miller Obituary
William C. Miller

Newfield - William C. Miller, 76, of Newfield, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 13, 1943, he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Parks) Miller. He is survived by his wife, Penny L. Miller of Newfield; his sons, Bill (Rhonda Emery), Robert (Raven Crenshaw); and his grandsons, Christopher Miller and Sully Harrison.

Friends may call from 10-11 am with a memorial service to follow on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 W. Green St. in Ithaca NY. Burial in Newfield Cemetery will be private.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now