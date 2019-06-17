|
William C. Miller
Newfield - William C. Miller, 76, of Newfield, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 13, 1943, he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Parks) Miller. He is survived by his wife, Penny L. Miller of Newfield; his sons, Bill (Rhonda Emery), Robert (Raven Crenshaw); and his grandsons, Christopher Miller and Sully Harrison.
Friends may call from 10-11 am with a memorial service to follow on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Bangs Funeral Home, Inc., 209 W. Green St. in Ithaca NY. Burial in Newfield Cemetery will be private.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 17, 2019