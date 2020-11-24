William H. Jenner



Trumansburg - It is with great sadness that we announce on Thursday, November 19, 2020 longtime resident of Trumansburg, NY, William H. Jenner passed away peacefully in Georgia near his two sons at the age of 74. "Bill" to all who knew him was born on November 6, 1946 to Howard and Elizabeth Jenner. He attended Trumansburg Schools then went on to serve from 1964-1967 in the Navy as a Sonar Man on the USS Benjamin Franklin the first nuclear powered fleet ballistic missile submarine. He went on to receive his Bachelors at SUNY Cortland, a Masters in teaching from Elmira College and was employed in the Dryden School District as a teacher for his entire career of 32 years. Bill also worked for the AIMS project, which allowed him to travel the country instructing teachers in science for schools. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, serving as Commander 1981-1982 in addition to many years of serving in different capacities.



Bill had a passion for fishing and boating on Cayuga Lake, which he often combined to entertain friends and family. He was an avid sports fan, loved any style of auto racing and enjoyed listening to music and historical documentaries. His many camping trips with the family would be comedy worthy. His quick wit, funny stories and infectious smile will be greatly missed by all.



Bill married Jane E. Holmes and raised three children. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years along with his sister, Mary Harvey and his father, Howard Jenner. Bill is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Jenner, Trumansburg, NY, and sister, Margaret LaForty, Florida. His daughter, Renee Matteson(Jeff), Dryden, NY, son, Donnie Jenner (Stephanie), Georgia, and son, Daryl Jenner, Georgia. 5 Grandchildren: Travis Matteson (Sarabeth), Schuyler Matteson (Laura), Ashley Hansen (Justin), Sabrina Sornberger (Johnny) and Justin Jenner. 4 Great-Grandchildren along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Bill Jenner's life will be held with family at a later date.



Memorial Donations may be made in Bill's name to the Ovid American Legion Post 463, 2083 W. Seneca Street, Ovid, NY 14521.









