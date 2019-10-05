|
|
William H. Lynch, III
Ithaca - William H. Lynch, III, 46, passed away September 29, 2019 in Portland, OR from a heart attack. Born February 1, 1973 in San Diego, he was the son of Deanna D. Lynch and the late William H. Lynch, II.
Bill spent his first seven years in Ithaca, NY, attending Belle Sherman Elementary, before moving to central California, and ultimately, Portland, OR. He was a graduate of California State University at Fresno and earned a Master's Degree in Education from Pacific University.
He was a much beloved English teacher at Lincoln High School in Portland and was teacher of the year, representing Oregon at a ceremony in Washington, DC. One school principal stated, "Bill was a legendary and impactful teacher who meant so much to hundreds/thousands of students and families." His students admired him for his empathy; his listening ear, his wit, and his love for helping students succeed, not only within his class, but also within themselves.
He was a deeply devoted father to his two children, Hazel and William Henry Lynch, IV (Henry). He is also survived by his mother, his brother Jeffrey (Rebecca) Lynch, a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. His grandparents, William H. and Jean Babbitt Lynch, and Anthony C. and Raffaelina L. DeBellis, predeceased him.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 5, 2019