William H. Poyer Jr.
Trumansburg - William H. Poyer, Jr., age 90, of 3420 Mekeel Road died on June 5, 2019. Bill's attitude was always optimistic. Whenever he was asked, "How are you?," his reply was always "Gr-eat!" The Celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the West Hill Community Church, 3049 VanDorn Corners Road, Ithaca. Interment of cremains will be at Grove Cemetery, Trumansburg at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude's 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Bill was born February 22, 1929, in the Town of Ulysses, son of the late William H. and Margaret Church Poyer. He attended Trumansburg Schools and worked at the Cornell turkey research farm before moving to Dutchess County in 1949 to work at the Dutchess Turkey Farm for 5 years. For nearly 40 years, Bill was an operating engineer at Dutchess Quarry & Supply in Pleasant Valley, NY. July 30, 1977, Bill married Beverly Crispell Poyer from Ithaca. They lived in Stanfordville, NY until 1991 when they retired and re-located to Seneca County for 20 years. For 11 years in retirement Bill enjoyed crop farming in Interlaken. In 2011 Bill & Bev sold their farm and moved to Jacksonville. Survivors include his step-daughter, Nancy (Jeffrey) Vinson of Berry, KY and her children and grandchildren who live in Williamstown, KY; daughter, Angela Brown and granddaughter Madison; son William "Scott" (Dawn) Brown and their children Alyssa, Emma and Dylan; brother, Merton of North Carolina; brothers-in-law, Paul White, of Florida, and Carl Crispell of Ithaca; sister-in-law, Mary Poyer of Ithaca; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly, in 2017; step son Richard "Rick" Poyer in 1985; his siblings, Raymond, in 2004, Robert and Carolyn Poyer White, in 2006, and Ronald, in 2011.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 7, 2019