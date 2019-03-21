|
William Henry Gredel
Ithaca - William Henry Gredel went to be with his Father on March 18, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on August 11, 1932, from Henry and Margaret Gredel who immigrated from Switzerland to start a new life and raise their family. They chose Ithaca because it shared the same beauty as Switzerland and they made their home on Ithaca Rd.
"Bill" as all knew him, graduated from Ithaca High School. Following graduation Bill went on to College at Bucknell and then Syracuse University obtaining a BA in Mathematics. He spent his teaching career in Ithaca at Cascadilla School after being honorably discharged from the Army. Because of his mathematical background, Bill was appointed as a Cryptologist in the Army. He was proud to be a "Crypto" and enjoyed his time in the military. Bill had many loves, but first and foremost were his rescue golden retrievers. In his final days, his best friend and companion was Mariah, who he lovingly cared for. She passed away only weeks before he did. Bill also had a LOVE of sports and all things involving SU basketball, the Celtics, Yankees and the Giants! He loved routine and spent his retirement enjoying his favorite music, ball games, and a cold one!
Bill will be missed by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Eleanore Hunter (Mal). He enjoyed his life with her children, John (Jane) Hunter, Lynne M. Hunter (deceased) and Carol Hunter Engels (Jay). They were a small but wonderful family to him.
Bill will be laid to rest between his loving mother Margaret and father Henry at East Lawn Cemetery in Ithaca, NY. We will celebrate his life with a graveside service including sunshine, birds singing, and his favorite classical music in the spring. Any contributions in his memory may be made to the Tompkins County SPCA.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 21, 2019